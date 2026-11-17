Nearly 30 students and teachers from Mangochi CCAP Mission Private Schools have received cash prizes for their outstanding academic performance and commitment to teaching.



The awards were presented at Mangochi CCAP Church Hall, where the school’s Director, Rev. Chikondi Achinangolo Banda, pledged to continue rewarding excellence to encourage better results.



Banda said incentives help learners develop a positive attitude towards education while encouraging teachers to remain committed to their work.



“Motivation helps students come to school early and prepared. They see school as worthwhile. Teachers need a motivating workplace, support and recognition to plan lessons well, arrive early and teach with spirit. A motivated teacher creates a motivating classroom. It is a cycle,” he said.



He said the Church plays a significant role in complementing government efforts to provide a conducive learning environment.

Achinangolo: lets motivate our students

Among the awardees was Blessings Ngala, who received K70,000 after scoring 19 points in last year’s examinations at Mangochi CCAP Secondary School.



Ngala urged fellow learners to remain focused, work hard and put God first if they want to achieve good results.



“Put God first. Start early and do your work. Believe you can achieve the same result. Be committed, help each other and learn from one another. Work hard, focus and follow a timetable regularly,” he said.



One of the rewarded teachers, Yona Mbalame, who teaches Chemistry in Forms Two and Four, said three students obtained distinctions and five strong credits in the 2025-26 MSCE examinations, while five others scored B grades at Junior Certificate level.



Mbalame attributed the performance to hard work, timely coverage of the syllabus and good relationships between teachers and learners.



“The secret behind this outstanding performance is hard work and covering the content on time. It also requires good coordination with the students. When a teacher has a good relationship with the students, it is easier to achieve good results. I encourage all students to work hard in every subject so that they can achieve better results,” he said.



Speaking on behalf of the Mangochi District Education Office, Principal Education Officer Solomon Bonde said government appreciates the Church’s contribution to expanding access to education and motivating both learners and teachers.



“Motivation matters for students, and teachers also need to be motivated by school leadership and authorities. When authorities show care, support and recognition, teachers are more committed, and that benefits students,” he said.



At the ceremony, close to 20 students and 10 teachers received cash prizes from the Mangochi CCAP Board of Directors.