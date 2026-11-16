A new beat for Malawi’s heart patients

Malawi is preparing to expand its specialist cardiac services with the development of the Anadkat Adventist Hospital Heart Centre.



The Anadkat Family Foundation has on Monday officially launched construction of the Anadkat Adventist Heart Centre at Blantyre Adventist Hospital, a facility expected to cost $6 million (K10.5 billion), with the foundation contributing $3.7 million (K6.4 billion).



Speaking at the launch, First Capital Bank and foundation founder Hitesh Anadkat said less privileged patients will receive treatment at the facility free of charge.



Health Minister Madalitso Baloyi says the facility could reduce the number of patients travelling abroad for life-saving heart operations.



In a social media statement after the groundbreaking ceremony, Baloyi called the project a landmark investment in the country’s medical future.



Lying foundation stone

“I was deeply honoured to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the Anadkat Blantyre Adventist Hospital Heart Centre, a milestone that will forever transform cardiac care in Malawi,” Baloyi wrote.



She said the project was more than a new medical building: it would provide a foundation for hope, healing and better access to specialist treatment. She also thanked Anadkat for what she described as a monumental contribution to healthcare in Malawi.



The three-storey facility is expected to expand the hospital’s capacity to diagnose and treat cardiovascular conditions, including cases requiring complex surgery.



The centre is being developed amid limited access to specialist cardiac care, which has led some Malawian patients to seek treatment in countries such as India.



Overseas referrals can place a heavy financial burden on families and government, especially when patients need surgery, travel, accommodation and follow-up care.



The new centre will build on existing cardiac programmes by providing permanent infrastructure, supporting specialist training and expanding access to advanced procedures in Malawi.



The hospital has already carried out cardiac procedures. Figures published by The Nation in April 2026 indicate that 126 patients underwent successful heart operations there between 2023 and 2026, saving government an estimated K12.6 billion in overseas referral costs.



Principal Secretary for Health Dan Namarika said specialised treatment abroad could cost government between K50 million and K100 million per patient.