Eleven people are dead and more than 100 have contracted measles in Zomba District, with children under the age of five bearing the heaviest burden as the outbreak continues to raise alarm.



At least 126 cases have been recorded since August, according to figures released on Monday during a media briefing organised by Zomba District Health Office (DHO) with support from the World Health Organization (WHO).



Zomba DHO Chief Preventive Health Officer Penjani Chunda said Pirimiti Health Centre had recorded the highest number of cases among health facilities in the district.



Chunda said males account for 54 percent of the reported cases, while females represent 46 percent. He added that most of the 11 deaths involved children under the age of five.



More worrying, 88 of the 126 people who contracted measles belong to the New Apostolic Faith Church, whose members reportedly face restrictions on accessing healthcare services.

Chunda: urges journalists to be accurate

Chunda said common symptoms of measles include fever, red eyes, skin rashes, coughing and a runny nose.



He urged journalists to provide accurate information about the disease to help communities understand its dangers and the importance of seeking medical attention.



“We want to engage traditional leaders, the police and community policing structures to encourage members of religious groups to seek medical attention, receive vaccinations and access treatment whenever they fall sick,” said Chunda.



Meanwhile, one of the journalists who attended the briefing, Jarson Malowa of Times Television and Radio, commended the DHO for organising the meeting, saying it would help journalists improve their coverage of health-related issues.



Malowa also urged fellow journalists to prioritise accurate and factual reporting to raise public awareness about the dangers of measles.