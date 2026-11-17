Lilongwe residents could soon have a new public transport option, but the ambitious plan to introduce electric buses will depend on whether a proposed investment moves beyond an agreement into reality.



The first buses are expected to arrive between February and March 2027, following a partnership between Lilongwe City Council and Indian electric mobility company Mercury EV-Tech Limited.



The two institutions have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) covering the proposed deployment of 150 electric buses and the establishment of an electric vehicle assembly plant in Lilongwe.



Lilongwe City Council Chief Executive Officer Clement Stambuli confirmed the expected arrival period in an interview with local media, saying Mercury EV-Tech had already registered its operations in Malawi.



Stambuli described the partnership as an investment opportunity that could introduce modern transport technology while opening doors for local vehicle assembly and job creation.



However, the proposed assembly plant is still subject to feasibility assessments, further discussions and regulatory approvals. Commercial terms and a detailed implementation schedule are also yet to be finalised.



In a disclosure to India’s stock exchanges on November 16, 2026, Mercury EV-Tech said the agreement also covers technology transfer, technical support, skills development and capacity building.



If implemented, the project could create jobs for Malawians and stimulate businesses involved in vehicle maintenance, electrical engineering, spare parts distribution and technical training.



But the investment faces practical challenges, including the need for charging stations, reliable electricity, trained maintenance workers and sustainable financing to keep the buses operating.



Stambuli said Mercury EV-Tech and the council were currently driving the initiative, but the council remained open to other investors willing to support its expansion.



The proposed fleet comes as Lilongwe struggles to meet growing demand for urban transport amid population growth and expanding commercial activities.