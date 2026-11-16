Mwanamvekha cracks whip on loss-making parastatals

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Decentralisation Joseph Mwanamvekha has warned loss-making State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) and statutory corporations to improve their financial performance or face tighter government scrutiny.



Speaking on Monday during the signing of Shareholders’ Letters of Expectation for the 2026/27 financial year at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe, Mwanamvekha said government would no longer tolerate persistent losses, poor financial management and overdependence on Treasury bailouts.



Advertisements He said continued losses, uncontrolled expenditure, and failure to remit surpluses were putting pressure on taxpayers and limiting the government’s ability to finance other development priorities. He therefore directed underperforming institutions to develop costed turnaround plans with clear timelines to address revenue collection, procurement, staffing, debt management, and service delivery.



Mwanamvekha stressed that the plans must be implemented and monitored, adding that commercially operated enterprises should improve revenue generation, control spending, protect public assets, and remit dividends or surpluses to government where applicable. He warned that Treasury support would not automatically cover losses caused by poor management.



The minister also expressed concern that some institutions had failed to submit their audited financial statements by the July 31, 2026, deadline, commending the Road Fund Administration and Central Region Water Board for meeting the requirement. He further directed all institutions to submit their Performance Management Plans and budgets for the 2027/28 financial year by December 31, 2026.



Advertisements He warned that institutions that repeatedly fail to meet agreed commitments would face firm scrutiny from government, urging board chairpersons and chief executive officers to treat the Letters of Expectation as binding leadership commitments. However, he acknowledged that some institutions faced structural challenges and said the government was willing to engage where such constraints were properly demonstrated.



Meanwhile, Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA) Board Chairperson Kalekeni Phale welcomed the directives, describing them as timely. He said the authority was already working on its audited accounts and that the board would strengthen the institution to ensure compliance with the law and effective support for government procurement processes.