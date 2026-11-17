Malawi’s technology innovators have been challenged to turn their ideas into sustainable businesses that create jobs rather than stopping at winning awards and prize money.



National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc Mobile and e-Money Services Manager Enala Chirwa said innovations should grow into viable enterprises capable of employing people and contributing to the country’s economy.



“We want solutions that can be scaled up, create jobs and create businesses. So, it does not end here. For NBM plc, the awards are just the beginning,” said Chirwa.



She was speaking during the 2026 ICT Association of Malawi (ICTAM) Innovation Awards held in Mangochi on Saturday, where Franklin Sambiro of Frankly Tech Solutions Limited emerged overall winner, receiving K2.5 million.



Sambiro won with FranklyPOS, a locally developed point-of-sale and business management solution that also claimed the Fintech and Digital Economy category award, earning an additional K1.5 million.



The solution helps businesses manage bookkeeping, invoicing and reporting while integrating platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram, artificial intelligence and Malawi Revenue Authority services.



Chirwa said the bank would sponsor Sambiro’s participation in the 2027 TICON Africa Conference in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, giving him an opportunity to showcase his innovation beyond Malawi.



She added that technology could help address some of the country’s economic challenges, stressing the importance of supporting local innovators to develop solutions with commercial potential.



NBM plc committed K75.5 million towards the 2026 ICTAM Annual Lake Conference, Innovation Jam and Annual General Meeting as part of its support for Malawi’s technology sector.



The awards attracted 113 innovation submissions. Other category winners included Mchikumbe in Agritech, Malawi Clinical Guidelines App in eHealth, Muuni in Open Source and She Voice in the SheCodes Spotlight category.



Each category winner received K1.5 million, while Secure Mobile Wallet, the runner-up in Fintech and Digital Economy, received K1 million.



The awards formed part of ICTAM’s 20th anniversary celebrations held under the theme, ‘Celebrating 20 Years of ICT Excellence: Honouring Our Legacy, Inspiring Innovation and Shaping Malawi’s Digital Future’.