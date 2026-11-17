With Malawi’s fuel crisis showing no signs of ending, companies struggling to keep major development projects running have been left to find their own diesel or risk further disruptions to their operations.



The crisis, now entering its third month, has exposed the difficulties businesses face in accessing fuel, with no clear indication of when normal supplies will return.



In a fresh development, the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has opened the door for companies undertaking major development projects to apply for licences to import diesel directly from international markets.



In a letter signed by MERA Chief Executive Officer Dad Chinthambi, the regulator said companies with substantial diesel requirements could seek authorisation to independently source the commodity from outside the country.



However, applicants must first demonstrate that they have adequate fuel storage facilities or arrangements to safely store the imported diesel. MERA will assess applications before granting licences.



The move comes as fuel shortages continue to disrupt economic activities, with several major development projects reportedly struggling to access enough diesel to sustain their operations.



Allowing companies to import fuel independently offers a possible lifeline to affected projects, but also highlights the growing pressure on businesses to secure their own supplies amid the prolonged crisis.



For companies unable to secure diesel through the available channels, the question remains how long they can keep their operations running while waiting for normal fuel supplies to return.