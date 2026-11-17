Malawi’s Flames face a fight to keep their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification hopes alive when they take on seven-time champions Egypt at Bingu National Stadium this afternoon.



A repeat of Friday’s humiliation in Cairo could leave the Flames with little room to recover, having suffered a 5-0 defeat against the same opponents just four days ago.



The return match, scheduled for Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 3pm, gives coach Kalisto Pasuwa and his players a chance to respond in front of their home supporters and revive their Group B campaign.



Egypt and Angola lead the group with seven points each, while Malawi sit third with three points. South Sudan are bottom without a point.



Victory would lift Malawi to six points and keep their qualification hopes alive, but another defeat would deepen the crisis and leave the Flames facing an uphill battle.



The first-leg defeat exposed serious weaknesses in Malawi’s defence, with the team struggling to contain Egypt’s attacking combinations and movement. Pasuwa must now find answers to those problems if his side is to avoid another painful afternoon.



Meanwhile, the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has reduced standard match tickets to K5,000 in a bid to attract a large crowd to Bingu National Stadium.



FAM has appealed to supporters to turn up in numbers and rally behind the national team as it seeks to recover from the first-leg humiliation.



Ugandan referee Lucky Razake Kasalirwe will officiate the encounter, which kicks off at 3pm.