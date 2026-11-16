Chitipa youth shun CDF loans

Young people in Chitipa are failing to take advantage of government business loans despite efforts to help them access capital and start businesses.



Chitipa District Council District Youth Development Officer Pearson Malinda expressed concern over the low uptake, saying many young people are easily mobilised for activities such as beer drinking, drug use and betting but show little interest in initiatives that could improve their livelihoods.



Speaking at a meeting on Friday, Malinda said the council had used various structures to mobilise young people to form groups, develop business ideas and apply for Constituency Development Fund (CDF) loans.



“Many youths in Chitipa are able to come together at beer drinking places, where they use drugs like Ngilimbo and engage in betting. Some of us feel this is because many youths have no jobs. When government introduced youth loans under CDF, we went through various structures mobilising them to form groups, come up with business ideas and access the loans,” he said.



Malinda said a report from the Malawi Enterprise Development Fund (MEDF) showed that only a few young people had applied for the loans, raising questions about their willingness to embrace business opportunities.



Malinda: We need to do more

He said the council was working with MEDF and other partners, including non-governmental organisations, churches, social media influencers and the media, to intensify awareness campaigns on the benefits of accessing loans for business ventures.



“We need to do more so that our young people should realise the goodness of having capital for business,” Malinda said.



A report released by the MEDF Chitipa office on Friday showed that only 74 young people across the district’s five constituencies had accessed the loans.



However, Chitipa Central Constituency youth representative Patrick Dzikambani said some young people were reluctant to borrow because they lacked established businesses or clear investment plans to generate income for repayment.



Dzikambani also cited difficulties in forming and maintaining groups, saying mistrust among members and the tendency of some to abandon groups when businesses fail make loan repayment difficult.

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Reported by Andrew Weddings