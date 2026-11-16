Namadingo misses out on Grammy nominations again

Malawian musician Patience Namadingo has once again failed to make the Grammy nominations list. The Recording Academy on Monday announced the nominees for the 69th Annual Grammy Awards. Missing on the list of nominees is the Malawian hit maker’s name.

In the Best African Music Performance category, the nominees are Asake, Angélique Kidjo and Ayra Starr, King Ayisoba featuring Rocky Dawuni, Tems, and Wizkid and Asake. While Burna Boy has not made the African category cut, the African Giant has been co-nominated with Shakira in the Best Global Music Performance category for Dai Dai.

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Namadingo has repeatedly said his goal is to become the first Malawian musician to win a Grammy, and fans have tipped some of his songs, including “Mmmh Mmm Mmmh”, “Tuli”, “Mumapemphero” and “Kwenekuno”, as Grammy material.

In 2020, Namadingo announced that the University of South Africa (UNISA) had given him an honorary doctorate for his humanitarian work. UNISA confirmed to Malawi24 that it did not award Namadingo an honorary doctorate, and that the award came from a diploma mill posing as UNISA.

The university first denied the claim publicly in November 2023, saying it had not conferred any such degree on him and that the certificate he displayed was “definitely NOT” a UNISA degree certificate. The diploma mill is known for offering honorary degrees for a fee. Phemphero Mphande, whose doctorate UNISA also disowned in 2023, is another Malawian socialite who received the fake degree.

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The musician has also been in the news recently after lawyer and activist Alexious Kamangila alleged on social media that he stormed the offices of Old Mutual brandishing a gun, in a dispute linked to an alleged extramarital affair. Malawi24 could not independently verify the claims.

Grammy winners will be unveiled at the awards ceremony on Sunday, 7 February 2027, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The Premiere Ceremony starts at 2:30pm ET (9:30pm in Malawi) and the main show at 7pm ET (2am on Monday, 8 February, in Malawi).