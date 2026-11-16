Standard Bank opens doors to 2,500 young and women-led agribusinesses

Young farmers and women-led agricultural businesses have until 31 January 2027 to apply for a place on a new business incubation programme run by Standard Bank Plc with support from AGRA.

The Phuka Incubation Project, run through the bank’s Phuka Incubator Hub, will take on 2,500 small and medium agricultural enterprises.

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The programme is open to businesses in crop production, livestock farming, agro-processing, agricultural trading, input supply, agricultural technology and other agribusiness.

Successful applicants will get business and entrepreneurship training, one-on-one mentorship, financial literacy and investment-readiness support, help writing business plans and investment proposals, and links to markets, banks and investors. They will also have a chance to compete for catalytic grants.

To qualify, applicants must be Malawian, aged 18 to 35, own or co-own an agribusiness operating in Malawi, and be willing to take part fully.

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The project covers 14 districts: Mzimba, Rumphi, Lilongwe, Dowa, Kasungu, Ntchisi, Salima, Nkhotakota, Dedza, Ntcheu, Machinga, Balaka, Zomba and Mangochi.

Women, youth, people with disabilities and businesses in rural and peri-urban areas are especially encouraged to apply.

Applications are made online at forms.cloud.microsoft/r/riCwj95ai7.