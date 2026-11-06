Milk centre bringing hope to Blantyre dairy farmers

A new Milk Bulking Centre nearing completion in Traditional Authority Machinjiri is poised to transform the fortunes of more than 7,352 dairy farmers in Blantyre by improving milk marketing, reducing losses and expanding access to reliable markets.



The facility, being constructed under the Transforming Agriculture Through Diversification and Entrepreneurship (TRADE) Programme, is expected to serve farmers under Chipande Extension Planning Area (EPA), strengthening the district’s dairy value chain and increasing income opportunities for smallholder producers.



Once operational, the centre will provide a central collection point where farmers can bulk and store milk before it is transported to processors and other buyers. The development is expected to improve milk handling, reduce spoilage and ensure higher-quality dairy products reach consumers.



Many smallholder dairy farmers have long struggled with inadequate storage facilities, poor market access and losses caused by inefficient milk handling systems. The new facility is expected to address these challenges by creating a more organised and dependable system for milk collection and marketing.



The Milk Bulking Centre is also expected to enhance links between farmers and formal markets, enabling producers to participate more effectively in commercial dairy farming and benefit from improved trading arrangements.

Implemented through the TRADE Programme, the project aims to promote agricultural diversification, entrepreneurship and stronger market participation among smallholder farmers.



Beyond improving milk marketing, the facility is expected to contribute to increased household incomes, higher dairy productivity and stronger livelihoods across communities in Machinjiri.



As the project edges closer to completion, it stands as a significant investment in agricultural infrastructure and a key step towards transforming dairy farming into a more profitable and sustainable enterprise.