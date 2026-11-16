Africa warned against new mineral exploitation

African countries have been warned against allowing the global shift to clean energy to become another form of resource exploitation that leaves local communities poor while benefiting industrialized nations.



Dr Melania Chiponda of Shine Collab issued the warning at the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Turkey, on Monday, saying Africa risks repeating its colonial history through the growing scramble for minerals used in renewable energy technologies.



Advertisements Chiponda said Africa’s recognition in global climate discussions means little if communities supplying critical minerals continue to lack electricity, adequate financing and control over their natural resources.



“We cannot celebrate a just transition simply because Africa and indigenous peoples are mentioned in the preambles. Where are the resources? Our communities and economies need to be adequately resourced, without conditions that erase our identities, undermine our knowledge systems or impose externally driven development models,” she said.



She cited Zimbabwe’s lithium industry, where communities living near mineral deposits continue to experience energy poverty despite the growing global demand for the resource.



Advertisements Chiponda said about 66 percent of Zimbabwe’s urban population has access to electricity, compared to only 20 percent in rural areas, raising questions about who benefits from the extraction of minerals meant to support the global energy transition.



She singled out the indigenous Tonga people, whose communities host significant mineral resources but continue to struggle with access to electricity and affordable energy alternatives.



“It is deeply unjust that communities sitting on some of the country’s largest lithium deposits have no electricity, cannot afford lithium batteries and continue relying on polluting energy sources, while minerals extracted from their land are shipped elsewhere to power other economies,” she said.



Advertisements Chiponda warned that Africa risks becoming a supplier of raw materials for wealthy economies without benefiting from the industries and economic opportunities created by the energy transition.



She said the shift to renewable energy must also challenge the colonial and patriarchal systems that have historically marginalised women, indigenous people and communities living in resource-rich areas.



Shine Collab, a women-led organisation advocating climate justice and renewable energy access, is calling for a transition that gives local communities control over their resources, access to affordable energy and a meaningful role in decisions affecting their livelihoods.



The organisation has also urged governments and climate financiers to provide accessible funding without conditions that undermine local priorities, saying Africa’s energy transition must deliver tangible benefits to the people rather than remain a series of international commitments.