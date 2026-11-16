Health workers threaten nationwide strike

Health workers in Malawi have threatened to withdraw some or all of their services in public hospitals, accusing the government of ignoring their grievances despite being given 14 days to address them.



Chairperson of the Human Resources for Health Coalition, Solomon Chomba, said the coalition submitted a letter to the government on October 27, 2026, outlining several challenges affecting healthcare workers and the delivery of health services.



Chomba said the coalition had been waiting for a response from the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) and relevant ministries, but the 14-day deadline it gave the government had expired without any official communication.

Chomba: no response yet

He warned that health workers could be forced to scale down or completely suspend some services if the government continues to ignore their concerns.



“We, as healthcare workers, may resort to scaling down or completely suspending some of our services as a way of pressuring the government to address our concerns because we are not being assisted,” he said.



Among the key grievances raised are shortages of protective equipment, including gloves, inadequate supplies of essential medicines and the government’s failure to recruit additional healthcare workers to address staffing gaps in public health facilities.



The coalition’s warning raises the prospect of disruptions to healthcare services across the country if the government fails to respond to the workers’ demands.



The Ministry of Health is yet to respond to the concerns.