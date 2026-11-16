Three Northern teams earn national finals tickets

Mzimba Queens, Karonga Queens and FLC Netball Club will represent the Northern Region at the One NICO Top 12 Netball Cup National Finals after securing qualification through the regional playoffs.



The three teams emerged as the region’s representatives following the conclusion of the Northern Region competition held at Rosedale Courts in Mzuzu on Sunday.



Advertisements Defending champions Mzimba Queens secured their place at the national stage after beating Karonga Queens 18-15 in the final to retain their regional crown.



Karonga Queens also booked qualification despite falling short in the championship match, while FLC Netball Club completed the region’s top three after winning the third-place playoff against Moyale Queens.



The qualification means the Northern Region will have three representatives competing against teams from the Central, Southern and Eastern regions at the national championship.



Advertisements The national finals are scheduled for November 28 and 29 in Lilongwe, where the qualified sides will battle for national honours.



Mzimba Queens will head into the competition as Northern Region champions, while Karonga Queens and FLC will also be looking to make their mark against the country’s top netball teams.