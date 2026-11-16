Lungwena United punished over match chaos

Lungwena United FC has landed in trouble with football authorities following a chaotic league fixture that has now left the club facing disciplinary punishment.



The Mangochi District Football Association (MDFA) has found the club guilty of four offences arising from its match against Zabania FC on November 7, 2026.



Advertisements The charges include insulting match officials, criticising referees on social media, undermining football authorities and attempting to improperly influence officials through alleged pre-match bribery.



According to a verdict statement attributed to MDFA General Secretary Islam Rajab, the club has been fined K50,000 for insulting match officials.



The club has also been ordered to pay K50,000 for bribery-related conduct and K20,000 for criticising referees on social media, bringing the total to K120,000.



Advertisements The District Council has ordered theclub to pay the fine before its next fixture.



Rajab said Lungwena United, which expressed regret during the disciplinary hearing, had 48 hours to appeal the verdict to the Eastern Region Football Association (ERFA).



However, the club is yet to decide whether to accept the punishment or challenge the ruling.



Advertisements Lungwena FC General Secretary Basheer Abdhullah Makumba confirmed that management had received the verdict and was reviewing it.



“I can confirm that we have received the verdict, but management is yet to look into it and decide whether to pay the fine or appeal to the Eastern Region Football Association,” he said when contacted.