Govt bets on skills to fight unemployment

Government is turning to skills development to tackle unemployment by equipping young people with practical skills for employment and self-employment.



The Ministry of Labour, Skills and Innovation outlined the investment in a post on its Facebook page while responding to a frequently asked question about how it is tackling unemployment, identifying skills development as one of the approaches.



According to the ministry, the government is investing in technical and vocational education and training (TEVET) through the Skills for a Vibrant Economy project to improve access to quality, practical and industry-relevant skills training.



The ministry said the investment includes construction and upgrading of workshops for information and communication technology (ICT), automobile mechanics, fabrication and plumbing at Mzuzu, Namitete and Soche Technical Colleges.



It also highlighted the construction of girls’ hostels, including facilities with an 82-bed capacity, at Salima, Lilongwe and Nasawa Technical Colleges to improve accommodation and access to technical training for female students.



The ministry said addressing unemployment requires more than creating jobs, as young people also need practical skills to prepare them for available opportunities in the labour market and enable them to become self-employed.



It added that the skills development investments are intended to prepare young people for available jobs while empowering them to create opportunities for themselves and contribute to national development.



