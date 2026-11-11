Fuel, forex crisis sparks protests

Malawians fed up with empty promises over fuel shortages, scarce foreign currency and persistent blackouts are preparing to take their anger to the streets next week.



The Concerned Citizens of Malawi People Power Movement (CCM-PPM) has organised nationwide demonstrations scheduled for 17 November, 2026, in Blantyre, Zomba, Lilongwe and Mzuzu, while people in other districts have been encouraged to organise lawful petitions and present them to their respective District Commissioners.



In a press statement dated November 10, the movement said the situation had gone beyond administrative inconveniences, arguing that the shortages were damaging economic activities and worsening the cost of daily living.



Fuel shortages have disrupted transport operations, leaving operators struggling to maintain their businesses while passengers face difficulties accessing reliable transport. Businesses, meanwhile, are finding it difficult to operate normally amid persistent electricity interruptions.



The movement has also raised alarm over the impact of prolonged blackouts on hospitals, schools and industries, warning that the challenges require urgent and lasting government intervention.



“Malawians deserve practical solutions, not endless assurances and shifting explanations,” reads part of the statement.



CCM-PPM has called on market vendors, youths, transport operators, business owners and workers to join the demonstrations, describing the action as a non-partisan demand for accountability and responsible management of public affairs.



The organisation says the protests will be peaceful and conducted in accordance with the law, citing constitutional provisions that protect freedom of association and peaceful assembly.



It has urged Malawians across the country to use the demonstrations and petitions to demand tangible solutions to the fuel, foreign exchange and electricity crises, arguing that citizens can no longer survive on promises without results.