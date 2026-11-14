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Stop propaganda, fix the country – Atupele

Politics
Muluzi
Atupele Muluzi has hit back at reports linking him to plans to mobilise people for demonstrations scheduled for November 17, challenging those spreading the allegations to stop what he describes as propaganda and focus on Malawi’s challenges.

Muluzi has categorically denied any involvement in organising or mobilising people to participate in the planned demonstrations, dismissing the reports circulating on social media as fake news.

“Let me categorically state that I am NOT involved in organising or mobilising demonstrations,” he said.

His response follows a Facebook post published by a page operating under the name Bakili Muluzi TV, which alleged that he had met former Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor Dalitso Kabambe and Moses Kunkuyu at a lodge near Mapanga Prison Training School in Blantyre.

The post claimed that the three were discussing strategies to mobilise people for the November 17 demonstrations. It further alleged that opposition political parties, under the leadership of former president Lazarus Chakwera, were financing the planned protests.

However, Muluzi has rejected the allegations, accusing those behind the reports of deliberately misleading the public.

“Stop spreading FAKE NEWS and misleading the public. Instead of manufacturing propaganda, FIX THE COUNTRY!” he said.

He added that Malawians deserve leadership that addresses their real challenges rather than engaging in distractions and political theatrics, arguing that the country should be focused on finding solutions to the problems affecting its citizens.

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