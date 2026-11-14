Flames extinguished in Cairo

…exposed by Egypt’s tactical superiority



Malawi’s Flames were humiliated in Cairo after Egypt tore through their defence to secure a commanding 5-0 victory in a 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier on Friday night.



The damage was done early, with Nasser Maher opening the scoring in the sixth minute before Omar Marmoush doubled Egypt’s advantage four minutes later. Mohamed Hany added a third in the 38th minute, while Mohamed Salah struck twice in the second half, scoring in the 84th minute and from the penalty spot in stoppage time.



From the opening whistle, the Flames looked overwhelmed by Egypt’s movement, passing and ability to exploit spaces. Within the first 10 minutes, the Pharaohs dominated possession with 81.9 per cent against Malawi’s 18.1 per cent, leaving Kalisto Pasuwa’s men struggling to get a foothold in the game.



Egypt’s early dominance exposed a persistent weaknesses in defensive organisation, midfield balance and the team’s ability to adjust against technically superior opposition.



Kalisto Pasuwa’s starting selection appeared defensively cautious, with players capable of operating in defensive roles and two forwards, Richard Mbulu and Babatunde Adepoju, offering counterattacking options. The intention was understandable given Egypt’s experience and quality. However, having defensive-minded players does not automatically translate into a well-organised defence.



The opening 10 minutes exposed that problem. Egypt scored twice, with the first goal coming after Malawi were stretched and failed to track runners behind the defensive line. The second followed a costly back-pass error by Mbulu. Suddenly, the Flames were chasing the game before establishing their rhythm.



Midfield protection was another major weakness. Lloyd Njaliwa, a natural number eight, and Patrick Mwaungulu, who is more attack-minded, struggled to provide sufficient cover in front of the defence. Petro needed support to close central spaces, challenge for second balls and prevent Egyptian players from shooting comfortably around the penalty area.



Egypt’s third goal further exposed Malawi’s defensive coordination. After switching play, Egypt delivered another cross, and a clearance fell into an opponent’s path before being punished with a long-range effort. Malawi were not reacting quickly enough to the second ball.



Interestingly, the half-time statistics showed that Malawi were not completely without an attacking threat. Egypt enjoyed 71.7 per cent possession against Malawi’s 28.3 per cent, but both teams registered four shots on target, while the Flames won six corners against Egypt’s four.



Mbulu and Babatunde had offered some attacking threat, suggesting that Malawi’s biggest problem was not simply their inability to create chances, but their failure to defend effectively.



Pasuwa refreshed the attack in the second half, introducing Ephraim Kondowe, Gaddie Chirwa and Festus Duwe for Babatunde, Mpinganjira and Mwaungulu. However, these changes did not immediately address the midfield imbalance.



The later introduction of natural defensive midfielder Yankho Singo for Njaliwa was a more direct tactical response, giving Malawi two defensive-minded midfielders alongside Petro. Arguably, this adjustment was needed earlier.



Despite the additional midfield protection, Malawi continued to struggle with Egypt’s movement. Mohamed Salah’s fourth goal came after a pass beat the offside trap, leaving him unmarked at the far post to head home. It exposed poor coordination in the defensive line and another failure to track a dangerous runner.



Goalkeeper George Chikooka deserves credit for several second-half saves, but he was repeatedly exposed by the defensive unit. The absence of experienced centre-back Dennis Chembezi through injury may also have been felt, particularly in terms of leadership and organisation.



However, the defeat cannot be blamed on one missing player. The problems were collective, involving midfield protection, defensive positioning and individual mistakes.



The introduction of young forward Mwisho Mhango for Mbulu offered the youngster valuable experience, but by then the priority should have been game management. At 4-0, Malawi needed to protect their shape rather than commit more players forward and risk further punishment. Egypt eventually completed a 5-0 victory.



The result also brings back memories of Egypt’s 4-0 victory over Malawi at Bingu National Stadium in March 2023, when the Flames were coached by Mario Marinică. Under a different coach, the team have suffered another heavy defeat, raising questions about whether Malawi have developed a reliable defensive approach against stronger opposition.



Ultimately, the lesson is that defensive organisation cannot depend on the number of defenders selected. It requires a compact midfield, coordinated movement across the backline, effective communication and the ability to adjust during a match. Malawi must address these weaknesses if they are to compete more effectively against Africa’s stronger sides.