HRCC tells critics not to scapegoat minister

Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) has cautioned against placing the entire blame for Malawi’s persistent fuel shortages on the Minister of Energy, arguing that the crisis involves several economic and institutional challenges beyond her ministry.



HRCC Board Chairperson Robert Mkwezalamba says foreign exchange constraints remain a fundamental obstacle to financing adequate fuel imports in an economy heavily dependent on imported petroleum products.



Advertisements “It is neither fair nor constructive to make one Minister a scapegoat for a problem extending beyond her portfolio,” said Mkwezalamba.



The organisation has consequently questioned calls for demonstrations specifically targeting the Energy Minister and demanding her resignation, saying such action risks personalising a national challenge instead of addressing its underlying causes.



HRCC has pointed to the responsibilities of the Ministry of Finance and Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM), particularly in managing fiscal policy, foreign exchange administration and the availability of resources for strategic imports.



Advertisements However, the organisation has emphasised that its position does not absolve the Ministry of Energy of responsibility for coordinating fuel procurement, managing supplies and ensuring accountability within the energy sector.



It has called for stronger coordination between the Ministries of Energy and Finance, RBM and the National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA), while urging citizens to demand accountability from all responsible institutions rather than focusing on one minister.