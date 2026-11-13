I will not resign – Chakwera

Those hoping to see Lazarus Chakwera step down as Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president will have to wait longer after he firmly ruled out resigning despite growing pressure from some party members.



Chakwera, who is also a former President of Malawi, said his mandate runs until 2029, insisting that he has no intention of leaving the party’s top position before then.



Advertisements He made the remarks during a press conference in Lilongwe after a journalist asked whether he would consider relinquishing his position amid calls for his resignation.



Chakwera said the party’s next convention would provide an opportunity for members to decide who should take over the leadership of the MCP.



He also challenged those pushing for his departure, questioning whether they were the same people facing hardships in fuel queues and struggling to keep their businesses running amid the country’s economic difficulties.



Advertisements He maintained that leadership is determined by the people, dismissing the calls for his resignation as attempts by some individuals to create confusion within the party.



His remarks come amid growing internal tensions over the party’s leadership and direction following its loss in the September 2025 general election.