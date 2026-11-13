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Flames face Egypt in crucial AFCON test

Sports
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Malawi’s hopes of returning to the Africa Cup of Nations finals face another test tonight when the Flames take on Egypt in a Group B qualifier.

The match kicks off at 9pm at Cairo International Stadium, with Malawi looking to collect points against the group leaders.

The Flames go into the encounter sitting third in Group B with three points, one behind Egypt and Angola, who have four points each.

South Sudan are bottom of the group without a point.

A positive result would strengthen Malawi’s position in the race for qualification, but the team faces another meeting with Egypt just days later.

The two sides will meet again on November 17 at Bingu National Stadium, giving the Flames another opportunity to collect points on home soil.

Malawi last featured at the AFCON finals in 2022, reaching the Round of 16 before their campaign ended.
Mkali Bandapolish.

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