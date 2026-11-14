Malawi eyes Indian investment in mining

Malawi is looking to attract Indian investors into its mining sector as government seeks to unlock the country’s mineral wealth and reduce reliance on donor funding.



Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister George Chaponda made the call on Friday during Diwali celebrations hosted by the Indian High Commissioner at India House in Lilongwe.



Chaponda said investment in mining could help Malawi build economic self-reliance by turning its mineral resources into wealth, jobs and revenue for national development.



“We are encouraging Indian investors to come and invest in Malawi’s mining sector as we seek to strengthen our economic self-reliance and reduce our dependence on donor support,” he said.

During Diwali celebrations

He said partnerships with Indian businesses could expand economic opportunities, strengthen domestic production and create jobs for Malawians.



Chaponda also highlighted the longstanding relationship between Malawi and India, which has lasted 62 years, saying the two countries continued to enjoy friendship and cooperation.



He disclosed that the two countries would hold Foreign Office consultations in December 2026 to discuss bilateral priorities and explore further opportunities for cooperation in trade and investment.



The consultations are expected to provide a platform for strengthening economic ties and identifying areas where the two countries can deepen their partnership.



The Diwali celebrations, which mark the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness, were attended by Cabinet ministers, including Defence Minister Feston Kaupa, government officials, diplomats and other invited guests.