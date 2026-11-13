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HRCC wants soldiers at filling stations

Politics
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Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) has asked government to deploy Malawi Defence Force (MDF) personnel at filling stations for at least two to three weeks to help restore order amid Malawi’s persistent fuel crisis.

HRCC Board Chairperson Robert Mkwezalamba says the military should support the Malawi Police Service in managing queues, preventing road blockages and stopping unauthorised fuel decanting and resale.

“We seriously opine that MDF must be brought in at least for a two to three weeks period to enforce law and order and carry out dangerous operations to smoke out illegal black market fuel trading,” said Mkwezalamba.

The organisation believes military involvement is necessary because of pressure on police resources, particularly as filling stations continue experiencing disorder involving motorists and some transport operators.

HRCC wants MDF personnel to operate in a supporting role, within the law and under appropriate command and accountability arrangements, with particular attention to strategic filling stations and fuel distribution points.

The proposed intervention would form part of a wider multi-agency operation involving the police, National Intelligence Service, Malawi Revenue Authority, Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority, National Oil Company of Malawi and Ministry of Energy.

HRCC says the crackdown should target the entire illegal fuel supply chain, including sources of diverted fuel, transporters, storage facilities, financiers and beneficiaries, arguing that roadside vendors alone cannot account for the growing black market.

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