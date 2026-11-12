MCP leadership crisis deepens

The battle for control of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has taken another dramatic turn, with party president Lazarus Chakwera given seven days to call an emergency convention or face a court showdown as dissenting members move to challenge his continued grip on power.



The latest challenge centres on Chakwera’s eligibility to remain party president, with the petitioners arguing that his tenure has expired and that the party must return to its members for a fresh mandate.



The petitioners, led by former MCP Southern Region chairperson Dennis Nanthumba, want Chakwera to convene an emergency convention in line with Article 39 of the party constitution, which provides for the process.



They have warned that failure to address their concerns within seven days will force them to seek judicial intervention, including court orders to compel the party to act.



“Should we receive no satisfactory response within that period, we reserve the right to seek appropriate relief from a court of competent jurisdiction, including declaratory and, where necessary, interim injunctive relief,” reads part of the petition dated November 5, 2026.



Nanthumba, who is also seeking the Southern Region chairmanship, maintained that Chakwera’s leadership mandate had expired and questioned his authority to continue directing party affairs.



“We want the president to know that his term expired. He has no powers to dictate matters in the party,” he said.



Beyond the leadership question, the group wants the MCP to halt its proposed restructuring of regional and district structures and scrap fees charged to candidates seeking positions in regional, district and constituency committees.



The petitioners fear that changing the party’s administrative boundaries could affect membership distribution, determine eligibility for elective positions and influence representation at the national convention.



They also rely on Article 31 of the MCP constitution, which they interpret as restricting the party presidency to two five-year terms. On that basis, they argue that Chakwera is not eligible for another term following the party’s defeat in the September 16, 2025 General Election. Chakwera has nevertheless announced his intention to run for president again in 2030 on an MCP ticket.



The dispute has been building as pressure for a convention continues to emerge from within the party. In July, presidential hopeful Alex Major called for fresh elections to choose MCP leaders and cautioned against constitutional amendments that could extend Chakwera’s tenure.



The latest petition also revives demands made in October 2025, when 42 district chairpersons and three regional chairpersons asked Chakwera to convene an emergency convention.



The MCP National Executive Committee subsequently resolved to retain him as party president, rejecting calls for his replacement.