Lilongwe Council turns to electric cars

Lilongwe City Council has invested K615 million in three electric vehicles as it seeks to minimise disruptions to municipal operations caused by persistent fuel shortages.



The move comes as the council looks for alternative transport solutions to ensure that essential services, particularly revenue collection and administrative activities, continue without interruption despite difficulties in accessing conventional fuel.



The three vehicles are expected to support the council’s daily operations, enabling officers to travel across the city to carry out their duties without relying entirely on petrol and diesel supplies.



Lilongwe City Council Chief Executive Officer Clement Stambuli said the decision to acquire the electric vehicles was prompted by recurring fuel shortages, which have made it increasingly difficult to maintain the smooth operation of the council’s transport fleet.



The investment is expected to improve revenue collection, support field operations and reduce the risk of municipal activities coming to a standstill whenever fuel becomes unavailable.



The decision also reflects growing interest in alternative energy-powered transport as Malawi continues to face challenges associated with fuel supply and the high cost of maintaining conventional vehicles.



Fuel shortages have affected several sectors of the economy, placing additional pressure on businesses, public institutions and motorists who depend on reliable petroleum supplies for their daily activities.



For Lilongwe City Council, adopting electric vehicles offers an opportunity to reduce its exposure to fuel supply disruptions while exploring potentially lower long-term operating costs.



Electric vehicles also offer potential advantages, including reduced direct exhaust emissions, lower dependence on imported petroleum products and potentially reduced maintenance requirements.



However, the success of the investment will depend on reliable electricity supply, suitable charging infrastructure, battery maintenance and effective management of the vehicles.



The council will also need to establish whether the K615 million expenditure translates into measurable savings and improved service delivery over time.