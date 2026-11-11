71 arrested over illegal mining

Police in Nkhotakota have arrested 71 people for allegedly mining precious stones illegally inside the protected Nkhotakota Forest Reserve.



The suspects were arrested along Likowa River during an operation targeting illegal exploitation of natural resources in the forest.



Nkhotakota Police spokesperson Chisomo Chuma said the group comprises 20 children below the age of 18 and four women, raising concerns over the involvement of minors in illegal mining activities.



Chuma said the suspects are facing three charges: unlawful entry into a protected forest without permission, possession of prohibited equipment and illegal mining of precious stones without proper documentation.

Arrested

The arrests come amid concerns over the destruction of protected forests through unauthorised activities, including mining and hunting.



Illegal gemstone mining can expose forests to degradation, soil erosion and destruction of wildlife habitats. Operations conducted near rivers can also threaten water sources through pollution and sedimentation.



The involvement of 20 children has further raised questions about child exploitation and the circumstances that led the minors into the protected forest.



Police are expected to establish whether the suspects were operating independently or were part of organised networks behind the illegal extraction of precious stones.