Maths Olympiad sponsorship rises to K55m

The 2026 Mathematics Olympiad has received a K10 million sponsorship increase, pushing its funding from K45 million to K55 million.



Old Mutual Life Assurance has increased its financial support for the competition, which aims to give more secondary schools across Malawi an opportunity to participate and encourage learners to develop an interest in mathematics.



Old Mutual Life Assurance Managing Director Mark Mikwamba said the increased sponsorship would help expand participation while equipping young people with critical thinking and problem-solving skills.



“Mathematics plays an important role in national development. Through this competition, we want to encourage young people to develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills that will help them contribute to the country’s development,” said Mikwamba.



He said the company’s continued investment in the competition reflects its commitment to supporting education and nurturing young talent.



Speaking during the launch of the 2026 Olympiad at Mzuzu University, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Dr Simeon Gwayi called for concerted efforts to change negative perceptions about mathematics, describing the subject as essential to achieving Malawi 2063.



Gwayi said mathematics should not be viewed as a difficult subject reserved for a few learners but as an important foundation for innovation, problem-solving and national development.



He also urged stakeholders to encourage more girls to pursue mathematics and science-related subjects, saying more needs to be done to break barriers despite growing female participation.



The Mathematics Olympiad has been running for more than a decade, bringing together talented secondary school learners from across the country to showcase their abilities and promote interest in the subject.