Malawi researchers investigate health effects of climate change

As climate change continues to threaten people’s health and livelihoods, a research project in Mangochi and Zomba is investigating how extreme weather events affect nutrition and mental health.



The THRIVE project, led by the Malawi-Liverpool-Wellcome Research Programme (MLW), is examining how climate-related challenges affect vulnerable communities and how households cope with their effects.



Dr Maryse Kok Nyirenda, who leads the project, said the research seeks to generate evidence that can help strengthen community preparedness and the health system’s response to climate-related problems.



She said communities should not simply be recipients of climate interventions but must actively participate in identifying risks, preparing for disasters and finding ways to protect their livelihoods and health.



According to Dr Kok Nyirenda, improving access to early warnings and involving local people in disaster preparedness could help communities cope better with climate-related challenges.



She said improving nutrition and mental health outcomes is among the project’s priorities, considering the role these factors play in determining how individuals and families recover from climate shocks.



Dr Kok Nyirenda said the ongoing COP31 climate conference in Turkey offers Malawi an opportunity to contribute to global efforts aimed at strengthening climate change adaptation and resilience.



“Malawi must take advantage of the ongoing COP31 discussions to push for practical approaches that strengthen communities’ ability to adapt to climate change,” she said.



Meanwhile, Natural Resources Minister Patricia Wiskes has urged the international community to increase its support for vulnerable countries, particularly those bearing the greatest consequences of climate change despite contributing little to global greenhouse gas emissions.



Speaking at the opening of the conference, Wiskes said Malawi’s experience with climate-related disasters demonstrates the urgent need for stronger adaptation measures.



She pointed to the destruction caused by Tropical Storm Ana, Cyclone Gombe and Cyclone Freddy, saying such events have exposed the country’s vulnerability to extreme weather conditions.



According to the minister, rural communities, smallholder farmers, women and children are likely to face greater hardships as these climate pressures intensify.