Police refuse to let HRDC case die

Police have found another way to keep three former Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) leaders in their legal troubles, securing a fresh court order in a case that refuses to disappear despite a recent courtroom setback.



The latest development comes days after Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate Austin Banda cancelled arrest warrants issued against former HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo, his deputy Gift Trapence and senior member Reverend McDonald Sembereka over alleged breaches of their bail conditions.



However, the State appears unwilling to let the matter rest, with police now seeking an audio and video recording of a 2020 press briefing involving the three former activists.



A search warrant issued by the Second Grade Magistrate Court in Lilongwe on November 9, 2026, authorises police to search Zodiak Radio and Television premises and seize the recording.



The recording relates to a press briefing held at Lingadzi Inn in Lilongwe on March 6, 2020, by Mtambo, Trapence and Sembereka.



Police want it in connection with an alleged offence of soliciting another person to break the law, contrary to Section 124 (1) (b) of the Penal Code.



According to the warrant, the recording is an article allegedly connected to the offence or necessary for investigations. It further indicates that the material is believed to be within Zodiak’s premises.



“Being an article by or in respect of which the offence of soliciting another to break the law contrary to section 124 (1) (b) of the Penal Code, Cap 7:01 of the Laws of Malawi, had been committed or which are necessary to the investigation into such offences, is in fact or according to reasonable suspicion within Zodiak Radio Station/ Televison premises,” reads the warrant.



The warrant further authorises police officers to enter and search the premises, seize the recording if found and present it before the court.



“This is to authorize and require you to enter upon and search the said premises, if discovered, to take possession of the said article and produce the same forthwith before this Court; returning this Warrant with an endorsement certifying the manner of its execution,” it adds.



The latest search warrant adds another twist to the long-running case, making it clear that the cancellation of the arrest warrants has not ended the State’s pursuit of the former HRDC leaders.