No recognition for BMEC qualifications

Students and parents planning to enrol in training institutions are being urged to verify that a college is registered and its programmes recognised.



The National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) and the Technical, Entrepreneurial and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TEVETA) have maintained that qualifications from the Business Management Education Centre (BMEC) are not recognised in Malawi.



In a joint public notice, the two regulators explained that their position follows a High Court ruling delivered on 25 September 2026 in Judicial Review Cause No. 04 of 2026 at the Zomba Registry, which dismissed BMEC’s judicial review proceedings.



The court also discharged an injunction that BMEC had obtained against the regulators, meaning the position they announced in a joint press release on 11 February 2026 remains in force.



“BMEC qualifications are not recognised for official, professional or academic purposes in Malawi,” reads the notice.



In February this year, the regulators had cautioned the public against unrecognised qualifications awarded by training institutions, indicating that qualifications from BMEC were not recognised for official, professional or academic purposes in their countries of origin, and are therefore not recognised in Malawi.



The regulators have advised the public to be careful when enrolling in training institutions.