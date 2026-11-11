FAM reduces SWAM budget deficit with K5 million

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has reduced the Sports Writers Association of Malawi (SWAM) budget deficit with a K5 million contribution towards its Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for 13 to 15 November 2026.



FAM President Fleetwood Haiya said the football governing body is committed to supporting sports journalists, who are key stakeholders in football development.



Advertisements “Journalists are key stakeholders in football because they are the ones who carry the message to the people. As FAM, we thought it was important to contribute towards their Annual General Meeting,” said Haiya.



He then encouraged sports journalists to uphold professionalism, accuracy and credibility in their work with emphasis on importance of verifying information before publishing stories.



“We have also urged journalists to verify information and conduct proper research when doing their work because people rely on them for accurate information,” he added.



Advertisements SWAM President Mphatso Malidadi applauded FAM for the financial support, saying the contribution reduces the deficit and enable the Association to successfully organise its 2026 AGM.



“We are grateful to FAM President Fleetwood Haiya for this donation, and we believe the contribution will help us hold a successful AGM,” said Malidadi.



“We also appreciate the role FAM continues to play in recognising the importance of the media in football development” He added.



Advertisements Malidadi said the AGM targets to provide journalists contribute to improving sports journalism in Malawi



Recently the SWAM-indaba organising Chairperson who is also the National Coordinator Benjamin Maona applauded different stakeholders who are making this year’s SWAM-AGM a realistic through their financial Support.



Maona appealed for more support towards its budget deficit.