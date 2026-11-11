Abandoned plane racks up K78m debt

A cargo plane abandoned at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) for 17 years has accumulated about K78 million in unpaid parking charges, leaving airport authorities struggling to dispose of the aircraft after failing to trace its owner.



Airport Development Limited (ADL) is now preparing a fresh sale process as the aircraft continues to occupy valuable space at the country’s main international airport.



Advertisements ADL spokesperson Wezzie Gondwe said a committee has been established to assess the aircraft’s current market value before it is re-advertised for sale.



Gondwe said an earlier advertisement was withdrawn after authorities discovered that some procurement procedures had not been properly followed, forcing ADL to restart the disposal process.



The aircraft, a Ukrainian-built Ilyushin-76 cargo plane registered as 3X-GFR, reportedly landed at KIA before its pilot abandoned it and boarded another flight out of Malawi. Efforts to trace its owner have since proved unsuccessful.



Advertisements The latest development follows a February 24, 2026 invitation by ADL, acting on behalf of the government through the Ministry of Transport and Public Works, for sealed bids to purchase the aircraft. Interested buyers were required to demonstrate access to at least K50 million in liquid assets or equivalent bank credit facilities.



Prospective buyers were also required to explain how they would remove the aircraft from the airport while complying with aviation, environmental and safety regulations.



Gondwe has dismissed suggestions that the abandoned plane could be converted into a restaurant, saying ADL’s intention remains to sell it. She added that the responsible ministry would determine how proceeds from the sale would be used.



Advertisements The aircraft has now become a costly reminder of the challenges surrounding abandoned property at critical public infrastructure, with authorities facing the task of establishing its value, attracting credible buyers and completing a transparent disposal process.



At approximately US$45,000 in accumulated parking charges, the 17-year-old aircraft has turned into an expensive airport fixture, with its eventual sale offering authorities a chance to finally end the saga.