Sauzande crushes rival in Mangochi

Eliyasa Sauzande has secured a fresh term as Mangochi District Council chairperson after sweeping all 20 valid votes in an election that left his challenger empty-handed.



His sole rival, Daud Chinkono, failed to secure a single vote, giving Sauzande a unanimous victory among ward councillors who took part in the election.



A total of 21 ballots were cast in the chairperson race, but one was declared void, leaving 20 valid votes, all of which went to the incumbent.



Sauzande said the overwhelming endorsement reflected the confidence councillors had in his leadership, pointing to improvements in the council’s revenue collection during his previous year in office.

Participants

He said the council had already collected 84 percent of its K500 million revenue target, despite having two quarters of the financial year remaining.

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“During one year in office, the Mangochi District Council has managed to register progress on local revenue. As of now, we have reached 84 percent of our total collection target of half a billion kwacha, with 16 percent remaining, while we are yet to complete two quarters of the financial year. This is remarkable progress as we are eyeing one billion kwacha. In the last financial year, our target was around 200 million kwacha,” he said.



Meanwhile, Anna Mkuwu has been elected vice-chairperson after defeating Munshie James by 14 votes to seven.



Unlike the chairperson race, all 21 ballots in the vice-chairperson election were valid, with Mkuwu securing exactly two-thirds of the votes cast.



Mkuwu thanked fellow councillors for supporting her election, pledging to address challenges affecting women and push for district development.



“I want to commend my fellow councillors for entrusting me. I will work on addressing issues affecting women and district development,” she said.



District Commissioner Rodney Simwaka urged the newly elected leaders to discharge their responsibilities in line with government regulations and policies.



Mangochi District Council is one of 36 local authorities operating under the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.