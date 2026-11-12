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MBC board chair Benson Tembo takes over as MBC director general

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The board of Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) has appointed its own board chair, Benson Tembo, as the new director general of MBC.

Tembo, 71, replaces the late Brian Banda, who died on August 8, 2026, at Mwaiwathu Private Hospital in Blantyre.

According to a press statement announcing the appointment, Tembo brings more than 50 years of experience in broadcasting, communications, public administration, diplomacy and corporate leadership.

His association with MBC dates back to 1973, when he began his broadcasting career at the Corporation.

During his career at the state broadcaster, Tembo rose through the ranks and held several senior positions, including Head of Presentation and Deputy Director General.

His appointment brings him back to an institution where he spent a significant part of his professional career.

Tembo is expected to draw on his extensive experience as he takes charge of the public broadcaster.

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