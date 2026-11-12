Calm restored in Ndirande

Ndirande Township in Blantyre has returned to calm following clashes between police and traders protesting the demolition of their roadside shops by Blantyre City Council this morning.



The protests followed the demolition of roadside structures along the Nyambadwe-Ndirande Road near St Andrews International School, affecting more than 90 traders.



Ndirande Police Officer-in-Charge, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Franz Zex Dzimbiri, rushed to the scene with a patrol team to calm the situation.



Dzimbiri, accompanied by senior vendors from Ndirande and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Youth Director for the Southern Region, Honourable Bizaya Kalulu, held discussions with the protesters.



During the discussions, the affected traders were advised to channel their grievances to Blantyre City Council for assistance.

Demolished shops

Following the intervention, the protesters removed the barricades, allowing traffic to resume along the road. Normal business activities also resumed.



However, the affected traders say the demolition has left them counting their losses, with their chairperson, Sinoya Jasi, claiming they had previously written to the council seeking permission to construct the shops.



Jasi said the traders had invested substantial amounts of money in the structures but were not given prior notice before the demolition.



Another affected trader, Santo Saleta, expressed disappointment over the destruction of the businesses.



The traders were expected to meet Blantyre City Mayor Isaac Jomo Osman at the council offices to present their grievances and seek clarification over the demolition.