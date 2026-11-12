Sister Ursula celebrates 102 years

Sister Ursula Zulu has lived through more than a century of Malawi’s history, from colonial rule to independence and the birth of multiparty democracy.



The Teresian Sister, who turned 102 on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, was born on 11 November 1924 and has devoted much of her life to the Catholic Church and religious service.



A member of the Daughters of Mary Theresa Ledochowska Congregation, popularly known as the Teresian Sisters, she currently resides at Mlale in the Archdiocese of Lilongwe.



Born during the colonial era, Sister Ursula has witnessed some of the country’s biggest historical changes, including independence in 1964 and the introduction of multiparty democracy in 1994.

Sister Ursula Zulu: still Strong

Her 102 years also span generations of Malawians, making her birthday a remarkable milestone for the Catholic community and the country at large.



Her long life offers a moment to recognise elderly religious women whose years of commitment and service have helped sustain Catholic communities across Malawi.



For the Teresian Sisters and the wider Catholic faithful, her birthday is an opportunity to celebrate a life marked by faith, perseverance and dedication to religious service.



Reaching 102 is an extraordinary milestone, with Sister Ursula’s journey standing as a reminder of how much can change within a single lifetime.



Happy 102nd birthday, Sister Ursula Zulu!