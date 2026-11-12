Police arrest three over illegal petrol sales

Three men have been arrested in Zomba after police seized 43 litres of petrol allegedly kept for illegal sale without the required permits.



The suspects were arrested on November 11, 2026, during an intelligence-led operation along the Chinamwali-Songani Road as authorities intensify efforts to crack down on the illegal handling and sale of fuel.



Zomba Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Constable Andrew Mwale confirmed the arrests to Malawi24, saying officers acted on intelligence reports that some individuals were displaying petrol along roadsides for sale.



Mwale said the operation led to the arrest of three suspects and the seizure of 43 litres of petrol.



Police have identified the suspects as Wyson Chikuni, 43, of Namalaka Village, and Davie Kanjiya, 24, of Katete Village, both under Traditional Authority Malemia in Zomba District. The third suspect is Chinsazo Osman, 39, of Maona Village under Traditional Authority Nkalo in Chiradzulu District.



The three are expected to appear in court to answer charges relating to illegal possession of petroleum products without the required permits, contrary to regulations set by the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA).



Meanwhile, police have warned the public against illegally storing petroleum products in residential houses, saying the practice exposes families and surrounding communities to fires and explosions.



Zomba Police have also urged members of the public to report suspicious activities involving the illegal storage, transportation and sale of petroleum products to the nearest police station.