AG orders release of stranded coal

Attorney General Frank Mbeta has ordered the immediate release of a coal shipment that has been stranded aboard a Tanzanian vessel at Chipoka Port in Salima for nearly three weeks.



Mbeta has directed the Ministry of Transport to urgently facilitate the offloading and transportation of the cargo belonging to Tamie Investment, warning that continued delays could expose the government to further legal action and financial liability.



Advertisements The directive follows a prolonged standoff over the shipment, which was being transported from Tanzania aboard a vessel named Njombe.



According to local media reports, Mbeta has instructed the ministry to take immediate administrative steps to ensure the cargo is discharged in compliance with a court order.



He has also warned that failure to implement the court’s directive could trigger additional legal proceedings and leave the government liable for losses or damages suffered by the claimant.



Advertisements The vessel reportedly failed to dock at Monkey Bay in Mangochi before it was redirected to Chipoka Port on the Attorney General’s instructions.



However, the offloading process allegedly faced resistance from some government officials, leaving the coal aboard the vessel for nearly three weeks despite efforts to resolve the matter.



The prolonged delay has raised concerns over possible damage to the cargo and the financial consequences of keeping the shipment aboard the vessel.