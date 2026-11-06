Young Malawian innovators catch US Embassy attention

Young Malawian entrepreneurs seeking to turn their ideas into sustainable businesses have attracted the attention of a visiting United States Embassy delegation following their presentations at Sparc Systems Limited in Lilongwe.



The entrepreneurs showcased their innovations during the SPARC Innovation Space Acceleration Programme Final Pitch on Thursday, November 5, 2026, where a delegation from the US Embassy witnessed how emerging innovators are developing ideas with the potential to create businesses and address challenges in society.



The visit, led by Deputy Public Affairs Officer Arshelle Carter, also included the Embassy’s newly appointed Public Affairs Officer, Amy Petersen, who will be stationed in Malawi for the next three years.



Petersen described the creativity and energy demonstrated by the young entrepreneurs as inspiring, saying the United States is committed to supporting Malawi’s next generation of innovators.



She said the Embassy views Sparc Systems as a valuable partner in advancing innovation, skills development and economic growth.



For young entrepreneurs, access to funding, mentorship and international networks remains an important part of turning promising ideas into sustainable ventures.



Recognising this, discussions between the Embassy and Sparc Systems explored opportunities to connect the company’s Innovation Space with American foundations, businesses and potential investors interested in supporting local initiatives.



The Embassy also expressed willingness to facilitate connections with American companies, creating possible opportunities for trade, exchanges and partnerships.



Sparc Systems Territory Manager for the Malawi and Mozambique Cluster, Tase Phiri, said the engagement could open new opportunities not only for the company but also for the innovators and entrepreneurs it supports.



“We are delighted by the U.S. Embassy’s commitment to working with us. Their willingness to connect Sparc Systems with foundations, investors and American companies opens a new chapter for our company and, more importantly, for the innovators and entrepreneurs we serve,” he said.



Beyond the innovation presentations, the delegation toured Sparc Systems’ facilities, including its Training Centre, Data Centre, End User Department and District30, the company’s cybersecurity subsidiary.



The engagement also explored potential cooperation in entrepreneurship development, technology skills training and opportunities for local and international exchanges.



For Malawi’s emerging technology entrepreneurs, the discussions offer the prospect of greater exposure to international opportunities as they seek to transform their innovations into businesses capable of contributing to the country’s digital economy.



However, the proposed connections and partnerships are still at the discussion stage, with further engagement expected between the two organisations.