Dedza Dynamos power struggle raises ownership questions

A growing power struggle at Dedza Dynamos has raised questions about who really controls the club, following fresh disagreements between its newly appointed Board and sponsors Goshen City over the management of the team.



The latest development comes after the club’s Executive Board of Directors wrote to Goshen City Trust President Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, demanding that the sponsor’s representative, Aubrey Kusakala, stops conducting club operations through former executive chairman Gerald Kampanikiza.



Advertisements In the leaked letter seen by Wa Ganyu, the Board accused Kusakala of bypassing the legally recognised leadership in handling matchday operations, camping arrangements and team movements by continuing to work with Kampanikiza, who reportedly resigned from his position.



The Board argued that the arrangement was creating what it described as a “shadow executive”, undermining its authority and making it difficult for the newly appointed leadership to discharge its responsibilities.



One incident highlighted in the letter involved Kusakala allegedly sending Kampanikiza to deliver financial resources to the team in Blantyre ahead of its match against Mighty Wanderers at Mpira Stadium, without involving the Board.



Advertisements However, the disagreement appears to extend beyond the question of who should handle the club’s daily operations, with questions emerging over the future ownership and identity of Dedza Dynamos.



Reports suggest that there are concerns among some club stakeholders that Goshen City could be working with Kampanikiza to secure greater control of the club, with allegations that the arrangement could eventually facilitate its relocation from Dedza to another area.



The allegations have also raised questions about why Kampanikiza continues to feature in key club operations despite his reported resignation, particularly amid concerns surrounding financial management at the club.



Advertisements The latest dispute follows an earlier disagreement over September and October salary discrepancies, which saw the sponsor ask club officials to address concerns surrounding the payments.



Goshen City subsequently released funds for the payment of players and officials after the club presented an October salary payroll that was reportedly edited.



In its latest communication, the Board has further demanded that sponsorship funds should be channelled through the club’s vetted bank accounts to ensure transparency, proper auditing and accountability.



At the centre of the unfolding dispute is a bigger question about whether the newly appointed Board has the authority to govern Dedza Dynamos or whether key decisions will continue to be influenced by individuals outside its recognised leadership structure.



For supporters in Dedza, the uncertainty also raises concerns about the club’s long-term identity, particularly if allegations of a possible relocation were to materialise.



Dedza Dynamos have yet to publicly clarify the full extent of the disagreement, while responses from Goshen City, Kusakala and Kampanikiza will be important in establishing the circumstances surrounding the alleged parallel management arrangements and ownership concerns.