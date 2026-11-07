NCHE-accredited universities in Malawi: the full list, how selection works and where rankings fit

Malawi has six public universities and more than 30 private universities and colleges with authority to operate. Only the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) can grant that authority. Here is what NCHE does, which institutions are on its list, how places at public universities are allocated, and where the rankings fit in.

What NCHE does

NCHE regulates higher education under the National Council for Higher Education Act No. 15 of 2011. It does two separate jobs, and students should check both:

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Registration gives an institution legal authority to operate in Malawi.

gives an institution legal authority to operate in Malawi. Accreditation applies to each programme. A registered university can still run a degree that NCHE has not approved, or has approved only with conditions.

Running a higher education institution without NCHE’s authority is an offence. Qualifications from unregistered institutions are not recognised for jobs or further study. In February, NCHE and Teveta warned about colleges offering unrecognised foreign awards.

To check an institution or programme, contact NCHE at NCHE House, Area 47 Sector 2, Lilongwe, on 01 755 884 or 01 755 872, or visit nche.ac.mw.

Public universities and colleges

NCHE’s most recent published list, dated 26 March 2025, names 19 public higher education institutions. The six public universities are:

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Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS) Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS) University of Malawi (UNIMA) Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) Mzuzu University (Mzuni) Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR)

The other public institutions on the list are:

Malawi College of Accountancy

Malawi School of Government

Domasi College of Education

Nalikule College of Education

Malawi College of Health Sciences

Mikolongwe College of Veterinary Sciences

Malawi College of Forestry and Wildlife

Malawi Institute of Tourism

Marine College

the Civil Aviation Training Centre

Montfort Special Needs Education Centre

the National College of Information Technology (NACIT)

the Guidance, Counselling and Youth Development Centre for Africa

Private universities and colleges

The March 2025 list names these private institutions as authorised to operate:

Catholic University of Malawi (CUNIMA)

University of Livingstonia (UNILIA)

Unicaf University

DMI St John the Baptist University

Malawi Adventist University

Nkhoma University

Malawi Assemblies of God University

African Bible College

Daeyang University

Lake Malawi Anglican University

University of Lilongwe

Blantyre International University

Exploits University

ShareWorld Open University

Jubilee University

University of Blantyre Synod

Malawi Institute of Journalism

Zomba Theological College

Emmanuel University

ESAMI

Evangelical Bible College of Malawi

University of Hebron

Millennium University

Skyway University

St John of God University

Mwimba College of Agriculture

International Open University

International College of Business and Management

PACT College

K & M School of Accountancy

Nursing, midwifery and medical colleges regulated by the Nurses and Midwives Council and the Medical Council, and approved CHAM colleges, are also covered.

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The list has changed since March 2025:

Pentecostal Life University was on the list but has been deregistered. The deregistration took effect on 5 June 2026, and qualifications PLU awards after that date are not recognised.

was on the list but has been deregistered. The deregistration took effect on 5 June 2026, and qualifications PLU awards after that date are not recognised. Marble Hill University closed, and NCHE has said it intends to deregister it.

closed, and NCHE has said it intends to deregister it. Exploits University remains registered, but in April NCHE renewed some of its programmes, put conditions on others and refused two. This is a reminder that accreditation is decided programme by programme.

remains registered, but in April NCHE renewed some of its programmes, put conditions on others and refused two. This is a reminder that accreditation is decided programme by programme. Blantyre International University lost its damages case over an earlier de-accreditation, and was ordered to pay NCHE K19.8 million in costs.

Before enrolling, confirm both the institution and the specific programme with NCHE.

How public university selection works

Since the harmonised system was introduced, students apply once, through NCHE’s portal at pus.nche.ac.mw, for all public universities. Each university’s selection committee picks its students. NCHE then harmonises the lists so that no applicant takes up places at two universities at once.

Places go on merit, mainly MSCE results, and on programme capacity. Applicants need at least six MSCE credits, including English. Many programmes add their own subject requirements, such as credits in mathematics and sciences for engineering and health, so check each university’s entry requirements before choosing.

For the 2026/27 intake:

32,527 people applied and 29,812 qualified.

20,682 were selected, The Nation reported.

About 10,600 were selected for face-to-face study and about 7,800 for open and distance e-learning (ODeL).

1,000 went to LUANAR as fee-paying students.

1,309 went to Domasi and Nalikule colleges of education.

Secretary for Education Ken Ndala said government is moving away from selecting by bed space. Many students are now placed in ODeL. Since this year, ODeL students can apply for government loans through the Higher Education Students’ Loans and Grants Board.

Rankings: where Malawi’s universities stand

NCHE does not rank universities. Its job is to decide whether an institution and its programmes meet minimum standards. International rankings are a separate measure, based mainly on research output, citations and international links.

In the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027, KUHeS is the only Malawian university ranked. UNIMA and LUANAR remain unranked. MUST, which was assessed last year, did not make the cut.

Rankings measure research strength, not the quality of every degree. A programme accredited by NCHE at an unranked university is still a recognised Malawian qualification. A programme without NCHE accreditation is not, wherever it is taught.