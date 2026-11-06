Chirwa turns lifelong faith into song

For Kondwani Chirwa, music has become more than a way of expressing his talent. It is also a platform through which he shares personal experiences, emotions and, most importantly, his faith.



After staying silent for a while without releasing new music, the gospel artist has returned with a song titled Yehova, which was officially released at 12 noon on Friday, November 6, 2026.



Produced by Nyanda, the song is a deeply personal offering inspired by Chirwa’s journey of experiencing God’s faithfulness from childhood to adulthood.



It continues his thanksgiving musical journey, with the artist reflecting on how God has remained his source of protection, guidance and strength throughout different stages of his life.



Chirwa says his relationship with God is something he has experienced since he was a little child, recalling how he has never felt abandoned despite the challenges and difficult moments he has encountered along the way.



“From the time I was a little child until today, Yehova has never disappointed me. He has been with me through every season of my life, protecting me, guiding me and watching over me as I grew,” he says.



For him, the song is not simply another addition to his music catalogue but a reflection of a personal journey that has shaped his appreciation of God’s love and faithfulness.



Through Yehova, Chirwa hopes to connect with people who have experienced similar moments in their lives, particularly those who have overcome difficult situations and found reasons to remain grateful.



He describes the song as a testimony of God’s consistent presence, expressing confidence that the same God who stood by him in the past will continue to guide his future.



The release also signals a return to active music production for Chirwa, who has been working on several songs during his period away from releasing music.



He plans to release more of the projects before the end of the year, making Yehova an introduction to what listeners can expect from his upcoming musical offerings.



As he shares his latest work, Chirwa hopes listeners will find something personal in the message, especially those who can look back at their own journeys and recognise moments when they believe God stood by them.



For the artist, the message remains simple: God was there yesterday, is present today and will remain part of his tomorrow.