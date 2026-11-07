HRDC, NGORA set for talk

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) and the NGO Regulatory Authority (NGORA) are expected to hold an inter partes meeting on November 12 before the matter proceeds to Court.



HRDC Executive Director Michael Kaiyatsa said the coalition’s lawyers are ready for the engagement, adding that the organisation is doing everything possible to resolve the matter.



Advertisements The meeting will bring together lawyers representing both parties to discuss the deregistration and explore possible avenues for resolving the dispute.



Recently, NGORA deregistered HRDC, a decision the coalition has described as politically motivated, alleging that the current administration intends to silence the organisation and undermine its human rights advocacy work.



HRDC has maintained that its deregistration as an NGO does not take away its constitutional right to operate as a Civil Society Organisation (CSO) and continue holding the government accountable.



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However, the loss of its NGO registration means HRDC can no longer operate under that designation or access formal donor funding specifically reserved for registered NGOs.