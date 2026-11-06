Masintha unveils four CDF projects

Masintha Constituency has launched four development projects under the reformed Constituency Development Fund (CDF), raising expectations of improved infrastructure and public services for residents.



The projects were unveiled at Masintha Ground in Lilongwe, with local leaders urging residents to support the initiatives to ensure they deliver the intended benefits.



Speaking during the launch, Lilongwe Deputy Mayor and Chilinde Ward Councillor Triza Silo urged residents to remain patient as the projects move into implementation, assuring them that the developments are meant to benefit the entire community.



Silo said the initiatives would help improve living conditions and address some of the constituency’s pressing development needs.



However, the success of the projects could also depend on how well residents protect the resources meant for their construction.



Engineers Construction Company Limited (ECCL), a construction firm under the Malawi Defence Force (MDF), has warned residents against stealing building materials or interfering with construction activities, saying such actions could disrupt work and delay completion.



The company has since appealed to communities to safeguard construction materials, equipment and other resources allocated to the projects.



The four initiatives form part of the constituency’s development efforts under the reformed CDF, which is intended to support local development and improve service delivery.