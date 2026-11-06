Mathanga warns of ESCOM sabotage

Energy Minister Jean Chifuniro Mathanga has warned that attacks on electricity infrastructure are hurting the country, urging Malawians to protect ESCOM installations from vandalism and theft.



Mathanga issued the warning in Lilongwe on Friday during the launch of ESCOM’s motorbike initiative, where she also challenged employees to put public service above political loyalties.



She said electricity workers must serve all Malawians regardless of their political, religious or tribal affiliations, warning that personal political convictions should not interfere with their responsibilities.



The minister further cautioned that employees unhappy with the current administration should consider making way for others willing to perform their duties.



Mathanga also raised concern over alleged political involvement in the destruction of electricity infrastructure, saying the consequences extend beyond ESCOM to ordinary citizens who depend on reliable power.



She singled out the theft of copper components from transformers, warning that the practice contributes to electricity faults and disrupts power supply.



The minister reminded Malawians that transformers, electricity installations and other equipment are national assets, urging communities to report suspicious activities and help protect them.



“We’ve only got one flag. Can we take out politics, party politics, out of things of national interest?” she asked.



Mathanga said protecting electricity infrastructure should be a shared responsibility, as damage to the installations affects households, businesses and essential public services regardless of political affiliation.