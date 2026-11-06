ESCOM deploys motorbikes to cut blackouts

Electricity consumers could soon wait less time for power restoration after ESCOM deployed motorbikes to help technicians reach fault locations faster.



The initiative, launched in Lilongwe on Friday, November 6, 2026, also introduces digital tracking to address complaints over delayed responses to electricity faults and alleged preferential treatment in service delivery.



Energy Minister Jean Chifuniro Mathanga said the motorbikes would bring repair teams closer to consumers through a restructuring of ESCOM’s operational zones.



She said the motorbikes would improve technicians’ mobility while a digital application installed at ESCOM headquarters would allow supervisors to monitor their movements and activities in real time.



Mathanga said the system would strengthen accountability and ensure technicians respond promptly to electricity faults in their designated areas.



She also raised concerns over vandalism and procurement failures, revealing that hundreds of transformers purchased in previous years remained unused after failing to meet required technical specifications.



Mathanga said thorough factory inspections were necessary before electrical equipment was shipped to Malawi to prevent the country from receiving substandard materials.



Meanwhile, ESCOM Board Director and Technical and Projects Committee Chairperson Welford Sabola said the motorbike programme would eventually cover all districts, with the corporation targeting electricity fault response times of between two and three hours.



Sabola said digital tracking would also help curb corruption and bribery by making technicians more accountable for their assignments.