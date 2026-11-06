Religious beliefs escalate measles outbreak in Zomba

Low vaccination uptake driven by religious beliefs is said to be fuelling the measles outbreak in Zomba District, where 65 cases have been recorded since the outbreak was detected in August this year.



Chief Preventive Health Officer for Zomba District Health Office, Penjani Chunda, disclosed this on Thursday during a Public Health Emergency Management Committee meeting held at Zomba DHO.



Chunda said investigations at Pirimiti linked the spread to members of the Seventh Day Apostolic Church, where 29 suspected cases were identified across five villages of Ntokota, Jali, Namulika, Jali 2 and George Village.



“The investigation linked low vaccination uptake, influenced by religious beliefs, to the spread of the disease,” said Chunda.



He said some religious groups discourage their members from seeking medical services for their children, leaving them unprotected against the highly contagious disease.

Chunda: low uptake, influenced by religious beliefs

The outbreak has also been linked to mass gatherings and community exposure, which have accelerated transmission in affected areas.



According to a Chunda cases have been registered and confirmed with laboratory tests at Matawale, Chamba, Naisi, Sadzi, Pirimiti, Zomba Central Hospital and Zomba City Clinic catchment areas.



He said of the 65 cases, 35 are females while 30 are males. Children aged between 5 and 14 years account for 53.8 percent of cases, followed by those aged one to four years at 40 percent, making school-going children and toddlers the most affected groups.



Currently, 32 patients are admitted for measles, with Pirimiti accounting for 25 and Zomba Central Hospital accounting for 7. The district has recorded 3 deaths.



Chunda further advised that measles is a highly contagious viral disease transmitted through respiratory droplets. Its incubation period ranges from seven to 23 days, while an infected person can transmit the disease four days before and after the appearance of a rash.



“Common symptoms include fever, red eyes, coughing, sneezing, running nose and skin rash, with complications including diarrhoea and pneumonia” he added.



Meanwhile health authorities have intensified surveillance and community sensitisation in a bid to contain the outbreak.