Five months to change Mtandire-Mtsiriza lives

For years, residents of Mtandire and Mtsiriza have looked forward to improved access to healthcare, education and better road infrastructure. Now, a K3.6 billion development package has raised fresh hopes that some of these longstanding challenges could soon be addressed.



The projects, launched by Lilongwe City Council under the Reformed Constituency Development Fund (RCDF), are expected to be completed within five months, marking an important development milestone for the constituency.



Among the projects is a health facility expected to bring essential medical services closer to families, reducing the challenges associated with accessing healthcare. A secondary school is also part of the package, offering hope for improved access to education for learners in the area.



The development package further includes box culverts and drainage works, which are expected to ease flooding and improve access, particularly during the rainy season.



Speaking during the launch, Member of Parliament for Mtandire-Mtsiriza Alfred Gangata said the projects were identified by the people themselves and were intended to address their development needs.



Gangata expressed delight at their commencement, urging residents to work together and take ownership of the projects to ensure they are successfully implemented for the benefit of the community.



Lilongwe City Council Director of Administration Mussa Mwale said the council had put in place mechanisms to ensure quality and compliance in the construction works.



The projects will be implemented by Besphat Construction Company, Fukumule Construction and Lukam Construction Company, with completion expected within five months.



For residents who have long anticipated improvements in public services and infrastructure, the coming months will be important in determining how quickly the projects translate into meaningful changes in their everyday lives.